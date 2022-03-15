Alleged Russian Tank Gets Blown To Bits In Unbelievable Viral Video

A tank got annihilated in a video gaining steam online.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, an alleged Russian tank was blown to absolute hell by some kind of massive explosion.

Lee speculated it was an anti-tank mine that took out the heavy armor, but it’s not crystal clear what was behind the explosion. You can see the unreal explosion below.

Ukrainian UAV footage showing a Russian tank being struck with a munition, possibly an anti-tank mine. https://t.co/hf3VQVxwRx pic.twitter.com/21zMExoC3W — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 15, 2022

The war footage coming out of Ukraine has been nothing short of absolutely crazy, and that’s putting it lightly.

We’ve seen some absolutely unbelievable combat since Putin decided to roll Russian forces into Ukraine.

We’ve seen planes get shot down, helicopters get obliterated, crazy shootouts, drone strikes on Russian positions and we now have a Russian tank getting blown apart.

The amount of violence is nothing short of stunning, and it also just goes to show the Ukrainians aren’t playing games.

They might ultimately not win, but they’re not going down without a huge fight.

Keep checking back for the craziest war footage as we have it. I’m sure we’re not even close to being done.