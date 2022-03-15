Here’s A Picture Of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff In A Garden Picking Kale

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was pictured Tuesday proudly holding a bushel of kale from a community garden in Washington, D.C.

Emhoff, wearing jeans and a vest, held up a small bushel of kale while appearing to garden.

“We did it Joe,” the second gentleman told the press, according to Politico White House correspondent Eugene Daniels.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in NE DC at a communal garden today. He picked some kale, turned to the press and said “We did it Joe.” pic.twitter.com/aApzs6wRyE — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) March 15, 2022

Emhoff reportedly said his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, “won’t believe I’m doing this.” (RELATED: Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff Ushered Out Of School By Secret Service Due To Bomb Threat)

“So you have to show her when you see her,” Emhoff said, noting Harris has the green thumb and keeps a garden at their Los Angeles home and at the Naval Observatory, according a tweet from Daniels.

“She won’t believe I’m doing this. So you have to show her when you see her” SGOTUS Doug Emhoff said to press, adding that Vice President Kamala Harris is the gardener in the family — with gardens in the Naval Observatory and their LA house. pic.twitter.com/oFhpGoz4TS — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) March 15, 2022

The chief executive officer of AmeriCorps, an organization that covers lodging and travel expenses to allow young adults to serve their communities, said on Twitter that it was a “pleasure” hosting Emhoff.