Here’s A Picture Of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff In A Garden Picking Kale

(Photo by Jason Connolly-Pool/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was pictured Tuesday proudly holding a bushel of kale from a community garden in Washington, D.C.

Emhoff, wearing jeans and a vest, held up a small bushel of kale while appearing to garden.

“We did it Joe,” the second gentleman told the press, according to Politico White House correspondent Eugene Daniels.

Emhoff reportedly said his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, “won’t believe I’m doing this.” (RELATED: Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff Ushered Out Of School By Secret Service Due To Bomb Threat)

“So you have to show her when you see her,” Emhoff said, noting Harris has the green thumb and keeps a garden at their Los Angeles home and at the Naval Observatory, according a tweet from Daniels.

The chief executive officer of AmeriCorps, an organization that covers lodging and travel expenses to allow young adults to serve their communities, said on Twitter that it was a “pleasure” hosting Emhoff.