Senate Passes Legislation To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent.

The legislation, titled the Sunshine Protection Act was introduced by Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in 2021 and picked up support from Democrats such as Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

Daylight Savings Time begun Sunday, March 14, and lasts until Sunday, November 7.

The Sunshine Protection Act will now head to the House of Representatives where there is a companion bill introduced by Republican Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan. Buchanan called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to bring the vote to the House floor for a vote.

“There are enormous health and economic benefits to making Daylight Saving Time permanent,” Buchanan told the Daily Caller.

“Florida and 17 other states have already moved to adopt Daylight Saving Time year-round but cannot do so without congressional approval. It’s time to end the antiquated practice of changing our clocks twice a year, which is why I’m leading a letter to Speaker Pelosi calling for immediate consideration of my bill with Senator Rubio, the Sunshine Protection Act,” he added.

After the Senate vote, Rubio gave a speech on the Senate floor explaining why he believes Daylight Savings Time should be permanent, giving a number of examples.

“So, we’re doing this back-and-forth of clock changing for about 16 weeks of Standard Time a year. Now, I think the majority of the American people’s preference is just to stop the back-and-forth changing. But beyond that, I think their preference is — certainly at least based on today’s vote, and what we’ve heard — is to make Daylight Saving Time permanent,” Rubio said.

“I’ll just tell you a couple of the reasons why I think that’s important. There’s some strong science behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock switching has. We see an increase in heart attacks and car accidents and pedestrian accidents in the week[s] that follow the changes,” he continued. (RELATED: Marco Rubio Wants To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent Across The Country)

“The benefits of Daylight Saving Time have also been accounted for in the research. For example, reduced crime as there’s light later in the day. We’ve seen decreases in child obesity. A decrease in seasonal depression that many feel during Standard Time,” Rubio added. (RELATED: Group Of Bipartisan Senators Wants To Make Upcoming Daylight Savings Last Time Americans Change Their Clocks)

Whitehouse, called on Congress to pass the legislation, saying: “It’s time for Congress to take up our bipartisan legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and brighten the coldest months with an extra hour of afternoon sun.”