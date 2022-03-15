Sex Ed Advocate Claims Education Activists Are Part Of ‘Organized, White Supremacist Groups’

A sex education advocate said parents opposed to the presence of “sex books” in their children’s schools are often part of “organized white supremacist groups” in a mid March webinar titled “The P Word: Porn Literacy and Sex Education.”

Self-described “sex educator” and author Cory Silverberg said parents who are responsible for “attacks on teachers and librarians” and advocacy for “book banning” are not “regular, everyday people” on the panel.

Silverberg also expressed doubt many opposed to “sex books” in school are, in fact, parents. “Actually, a lot of it is organized white supremacist groups,” Silverberg said. (RELATED: Activists To Host Sex-Ed Camp For Children Teaching That ‘Gender Is A Spectrum,’ Include Condom Demonstration)

The panel was organized by the “Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States” (SIECUS), which works to advance “progressive sex ed policy across the United States,” according to the panel video description,” according to the panel description.

SIECUS said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation that it is “in no way … advocating that youth should be encouraged to access or watch porn” and that statements made by invited participants are not official statements from the organization.

“The reality is that young people are being exposed to and have access to explicit content,” SIECUS said in its statement. “Porn literacy for families and educators provides instruction that is necessary for keeping young people safe from harmful content.”

Silverberg said those advocating for the removal of “sex books” also advocate against books related to racism and white supremacy, signaling the need for more social justice organizations to get involved.

Sex education organizations need to connect with other advocacy organizations “because it is not just sex books that are being banned, it’s books about race,” Silverberg said.

Silverberg went on to say that Critical Race Theory (CRT) books for kids don’t exist, instead saying that such books merely express “some aspect of, like, a black kid’s experience of racism or white supremacy.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Silverberg did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

