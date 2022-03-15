Fisherman Catches Massive Sturgeon In Canada

A massive sturgeon was caught in Canada, and the video is absurd.

In an Instagram video shared by @yvesbissonsturgeonco, a gigantic sturgeon was caught, and the proof needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to BroBible, the massive fish was more than 10 feet long, and after seeing the footage, you won’t find that hard to believe at all. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yves Bisson Sturgeon Co. (@yvesbissonsturgeonco)

I honestly don’t even know what to say about this fish. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it before. That thing was massive. There are big creatures in the water, and then there’s however you want to describe that beast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yves Bisson Sturgeon Co. (@yvesbissonsturgeonco)

The wildest thing is that we all know massive creatures are in the ocean, but I’m not sure anyone expects them to be in a river in British Columbia.

At the very least, I damn sure wouldn’t expect to come across something like that in a river. Then again, there’s a reason I try to avoid the water at all costs!

Whether it’s sharks or some other massive underwater creature, it’s always going to be a hard pass from me.

Massive Great White Shark Found On A Beach In North Carolina, And The Photos Are Terrifying https://t.co/arMLbHM1s3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2022

Let us know in the comments what you think of the magnificent catch!