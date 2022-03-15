Former CIA Employee Claims Area 51’s Original Name Was Station D, Says UFO Claims Are Tied To CIA Involvement At The Base

Former CIA employee Thornton “T.D.” Barnes has revealed some interesting info about Area 51.

Barnes, who worked on radar technology, is a member of a group for former employees of the secretive military base in Nevada, and it turns out the location had a very different name back in the day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“They had all kinds of documents in there that identified it as Station D,” Barnes recently explained to 8 News Now when talking about Area 51’s original name.

He also touched on how UFO theories are constantly tied to the site in Nevada, but it sounds like it’s nothing more than a carefully crafted smoke and mirrors diversion to divert attention away from the CIA’s involvement with highly-classified projects.

“When the word got out that something was going on at Area 51 and the CIA was involved for 20 years that no one knew about, I said what were they doing for 20 years out there? And that’s when the UFO phase started,” Barnes said when explaining the UFO debates.

Even more interestingly, Barnes claims the massive secrecy around the location didn’t start until the 1960s, which was years after the Soviets already knew of its existence.

So, attempts to conceal Area 51 apparently came way too late to stop the Soviets from attempting to snoop during the Cold War.

For those of you who know me, I’m a huge fan of military secrets and anything to do with UFOs. I’m a junkie for anything involving those subjects.

Now, we know Area 51’s real name was apparently Station D and the UFO claims are nothing more than a hoax meant to distract from the CIA’s work.

I’d say I’m surprised, but I’m not!

The question we should all be asking is if we all know about Area 51, what is the government actually hiding? That’s a question I’d love to dig into.

H/T: BroBible