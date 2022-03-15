‘Sh*t Like This Makes No Sense’: Trevor Noah Blasts NYC COVID Rules Over Kyrie Irving

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah blasted New York City’s vaccination rules Monday after Nets star Kyrie Irving was not allowed to play in Sunday’s game due to his vaccination status but was allowed to attend the game as a fan.

Discussing how China is back in lockdown, Noah noted how most countries are lifting restrictions rapidly.

“Restrictions are being lifted so quickly, that things are getting a little confusing, you know. Like for example, okay right here in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has lifted the rule that you have to be vaccinated to attend indoor events, that is gone,” Noah said. “But there is still a rule that you have to be vaccinated to go to your workplace. So if someone’s job is at an indoor event, they can’t go to work. But they can show up to work to watch their colleagues do their thing. Yeah, which is exactly what happened this weekend.”

Irving attended the Nets’ first home game of the season against the Knicks at Barclays Center but was unable to play due to his decision not to get the coronavirus vaccine. (RELATED: ‘A Free Mind Makes His Own Choices’: Floyd Mayweather Defends Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Stance)

“Yeah, guys, I don’t care like how COVID compliant you are, shit like this makes zero sense, can we agree on this?” Noah said.

“So Kyrie can go inside, not wear a mask, even hug a teammate but he can not play. I don’t get it, why? Does the ball have a weak immune system, what is going on? I mean, it’s crazy. Just think about it, Kyrie can’t play but he can sit in the stands, right, like a fan. And then as a fan, what happens if he gets picked to take the half-court shot to win the car? Can he do that? What are those rules, how does that work?”

While Irving appeared to enjoy the game from the sidelines, maskless and all, the team was fined a whopping $50,000 after apparently violating a local mandate when Irving entered the locker room.