ANALYSIS: Are Democrats Cowards? Poll Reveals The Hard Truth

American voters were asked in a recent poll if they would stay and fight for their country should a foreign nation invade, and a majority said America is still worth fighting for and would stay to defend it. However, a large number of Democrats admitted they would flee the country rather than fight.

The latest Quinnipiac University Poll, which surveyed 1,374 U.S. adults from Mar. 4-6, asked if Americans would stay and fight or leave the country should they be put in the same position as Ukrainians are now. Of the Democrats surveyed in the poll, 52% said they would flee the country in the event a foreign country invaded America. Only 40% of Democrats said they would stay and defend it.