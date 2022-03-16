Man Finds A Huge Snake While Trying To Get A Cold Beer In Unnerving Viral Video

One man had some bad luck while trying to grab a drink.

In a Facebook video recently shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, a man went to grab a beer when he found a gigantic python near his fridge. That’s when he called the snake catchers to handle the problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point in the video, the snake catcher made it clear the python is “a big son of a b*tch,” and he wasn’t wrong!

You can check out the crazy video below.

Once again, we have another great example of why you shouldn’t ever mess with nature. The creatures in the wild are in the wild instead of our homes for a reason.

It’s because they’re dangerous, scary and we don’t want any part of them.

Whether it’s sharks, alligators or snakes, I’m just not interested in cutting it up with dangerous creatures, especially when I’m just trying to get a beer.

Imagine going to your fridge to grab a cold beer, probably a Foster’s in Australia, and seeing a massive snake waiting for you.

Yeah, that’s going to be a gigantic pass from me. I have no interest in ever doing that.

Stay away from these beasts, folks! It’s for your own good.

H/T: BroBible