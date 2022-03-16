Baker Mayfield Thanks Cleveland Fans As His Time With The Brown Appears To Possibly Be Ending

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield released a very interesting statement late Tuesday night.

The Browns are reportedly looking at making a major change at quarterback, and that would mean moving off Mayfield. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Specifically, the Browns are apparently in the mix to land Deshaun Watson from the Texans. If the move happens, it would immediately end Mayfield’s time with the franchise.

Browns brass now on the way back to Cleveland from their Deshaun Watson meeting, per league source — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 16, 2022

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process,” Mayfield wrote in part.

He further added, “I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.”

You can read his full statement below.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

You know how I interpret that statement from Mayfield? I read it as a message from a man who knows his time with the team is winding down.

It comes off as borderline sad and incredibly pathetic. It’s like a last-ditch effort to remind fans that he likes them.

I’m not sure how anyone could read this statement and think Mayfield is sticking around in Cleveland. He doesn’t even seem to think it’s going to happen.

Will the Browns land Deshaun Watson? I have no idea, but it’s clear that Cleveland is ready for a big change.

Given Mayfield’s lack of production on the field, it’s not hard to understand why. Welcome to life in the NFL!