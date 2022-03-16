Famous Actor Trolls Kanye, Blames Him For Kim Kardashian Dating White Man

Actor D.L. Hughley took to Twitter in the most hilarious troll spree against rapper Kanye “Ye” West, sharing a series of statements Wednesday in response to their ongoing feud.

Hughley’s Twitter tirade Wednesday started after Kanye made a comment Wednesday morning regarding Hughley’s clothing, TMZ reported. “This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself. Is he influential or under the influence???” Kanye wrote in the caption under an Instagram post of Hughley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Hughley very quickly took to Twitter to rip Kanye apart, starting with the Kardashian of it all. “Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man!” Hughley shared on his Twitter.

#Ye is at it again huh?? Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some dick ups! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

Kanye responded on Instagram again, posting a screenshot of Hughley under the caption, “funny thing is we’ll probably end up being friends… I used to defend this n***a back when he had work… Like nah he funny… you just gotta watch it 1 trillion more times to get it.”

Hughley then quickly pivoted his response to focus on Kanye’s public issues with his mental health,

Now #Kanye! When you say you had to explain my jokes to people, are these real people, or the ones you keep in your head? #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

#Kanye ain’t it funny how you can explain my jokes, but not your behavior? #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

Hughley posted a new Tweet or two on an almost hourly basis Wednesday. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Triggers Backlash After She Says Women In Business Need To Work Harder)

#Kanye how dare you talk about the way someone dresses, look at you!! All those people in your head and not one of em got a Macys card? #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

Hughley posted a Tweet about Kanye and comedian Pete Davidson’s ongoing back and forth over the weekend, “Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop Pete from bustin one!!” the actor shared on Twitter just days after Kardashian went Instagram official with Davidson.

#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

The feud between actor and rapper started after Hughley made a comment about Kanye’s behavior toward Davidson and Kardashian, according to Complex. Kanye responded to Hughley’s original comment, telling him, “I can afford to hurt you,” the outlet continued.