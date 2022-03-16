US

Famous Actor Trolls Kanye, Blames Him For Kim Kardashian Dating White Man

META Convened By BET

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Kay Smythe Reporter
Actor D.L. Hughley took to Twitter in the most hilarious troll spree against rapper Kanye “Ye” West, sharing a series of statements Wednesday in response to their ongoing feud.

Hughley’s Twitter tirade Wednesday started after Kanye made a comment Wednesday morning regarding Hughley’s clothing, TMZ reported. “This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself. Is he influential or under the influence???” Kanye wrote in the caption under an Instagram post of Hughley.

 

Hughley very quickly took to Twitter to rip Kanye apart, starting with the Kardashian of it all. “Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man!” Hughley shared on his Twitter.

Kanye responded on Instagram again, posting a screenshot of Hughley under the caption, “funny thing is we’ll probably end up being friends… I used to defend this n***a back when he had work… Like nah he funny… you just gotta watch it 1 trillion more times to get it.”

Hughley then quickly pivoted his response to focus on Kanye’s public issues with his mental health,

Hughley posted a new Tweet or two on an almost hourly basis Wednesday. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Triggers Backlash After She Says Women In Business Need To Work Harder)

Hughley posted a Tweet about Kanye and comedian Pete Davidson’s ongoing back and forth over the weekend, “Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop Pete from bustin one!!” the actor shared on Twitter just days after Kardashian went Instagram official with Davidson.

The feud between actor and rapper started after Hughley made a comment about Kanye’s behavior toward Davidson and Kardashian, according to Complex. Kanye responded to Hughley’s original comment, telling him, “I can afford to hurt you,” the outlet continued.