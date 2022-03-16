LeBron James Melts Down On His Teammates During Loss To The Raptors

Lakers star LeBron James was in rare form during a recent loss to the Raptors.

During the 114-103 loss to Toronto, the four-time NBA champion repeatedly slammed the ball on the ground, was yelling about something and appeared to drop the f-bomb. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his immature behavior unfold below.

LeBron is very mad pic.twitter.com/TS8EK8lq7V — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) March 15, 2022

Things just keep getting worse and worse for LeBron James and the Lakers. Whenever you think they’ve hit rock bottom, the franchise seems to find a way to get lower.

I guess this is the kind of behavior you can expect when a team that was expected to win the title is sitting at 29-39!

The fall from grace for the Lakers is nothing short of shocking.

I understand sports are passionate and people get fired up, but there’s no excuse for this kind of behavior from LeBron.

It’s not constructive at all. He just behaved like a spoiled child who didn’t get his way. It’s not what real leadership looks like.

Will the Lakers ever figure it out? At this point, it seems like the answer to that question is no. I can’t wait to see what new low LeBron James hits next!