Crowd Boos Governor At Madison Square Garden As She’s Honored On ‘Women’s Empowerment’ Night

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was loudly booed while she was announced for a ceremonial puck drop at a hockey game Tuesday night in videos shared online.

Hochul was invited to the New York Rangers match at Madison Square Garden as part of a “Women’s Empowerment” event sponsored by Chase, according to the announcer.

NY Rangers fans are ready to FIRE Kathy Hochul and are ALL IN to Save Our State! Losing is not an option. pic.twitter.com/Pv5NqKjDGH — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) March 16, 2022

“Tonight, we’d like to salute Gov. Kathy Hochul, the first female governor of New York State,” the announcer said over a booing crowd. “Here to drop tonight’s ceremonial first puck, a champion of women’s rights and leader of the great state of New York, please welcome governor Kathy Hochul.”

Hochul entered the rink wearing a Rangers jersey as the audience booed for around thirty seconds, and the crowd began to cheer as soon as the two hockey players alongside Hochul were announced. (RELATED: Lightning Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy Makes Absolutely Outrageous Save Against The Blackhawks)

Sometimes when a person gets booed it is hard to tell if it is boos or cheers or a mix of both… This was not one of those times.https://t.co/Uhl9QGP5z4 — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) March 16, 2022

“Sometimes when a person gets booed it is hard to tell if it is boos or cheers or a mix of both,” radio host Grace Curley tweeted. “This was not one of those times.”

In case you weren’t sure if New Yorkers are FED UP with the corrupt Hochul/Cuomo clown show in Albany, look no further than the resounding boos she received at MSG this evening. New Yorkers are hungry for change! ➡️➡️ @LeeZeldin pic.twitter.com/ZvGouCm3LQ — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) March 16, 2022

The New York GOP also chimed in, tweeting “in case you weren’t sure if New Yorkers are FED UP with the corrupt Hochul/Cuomo clown show in Albany, look no further than the resounding boos she received at MSG this evening. New Yorkers are hungry for change!”

