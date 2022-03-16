‘Revealing Picture Of His Naked Friend’: Video Of Biden Talking About Nudes Blackmail Quickly Goes Viral

President Joe Biden made bizarre comments about blackmail during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Biden spoke at an event celebrating the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022, a bipartisan piece of legislation passed by Congress. Part of this legislation calls for “establishing a federal civil cause of action for individuals whose intimate visual images are disclosed without their consent,” as well as “efforts to prevent and prosecute cybercrimes, including cyberstalking and the nonconsensual distribution of intimate images.”

Biden discusses “a new civil rights cause of action.” “I bet everybody knows somebody…that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then blackmails…” pic.twitter.com/grsZSN0lKW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2022

Near the end of his remarks, Biden said, “I’ll bet everybody knows somebody somewhere along the line that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position, and then literally, in a sense, blackmails or mortifies that person — sends it out, put it online.”

The remarks have since gone viral. (RELATED: As Reporters Bombard Him With Questions, Biden Responds With Two Improbable Words)

