REVIEW: ‘The Americans’ Is An Incredible TV Show

“The Americans” is an outstanding TV series.

For years, I’ve heard about how outstanding the FX classic about Soviet spies in America was, but I never watched it until recently. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I can add it to the list of shows I should have started years ago.

The show follows a married couple – Elizabeth and Phillip – living in the Washington D.C. area posing as regular American citizens running a travel agency, but in reality, both are Soviet spies.

Through the first four seasons, it’s without a doubt one of the better shows made over the past 20 years, and more than anything, it’s a family drama told through the lens of a spy story.

Elizabeth and Phillip are both tasked with doing terrible things in the name of protecting the Soviet Union, but at the same time, they have to raise a family in America.

They’re constantly juggling with the violence and secrecy of their real job and the issues with raising kids.

On top of the driving dynamic behind the show, storylines are complex, dialogue is outstanding, fans get a lot of action scenes and viewers are constantly asked to weigh questions of morality and ethics.

FX is the same network that gave fans “Justified,’ and while “The Americans” isn’t as great as the Timothy Olyphant hit, it’s not far behind.

You can find all six seasons on Amazon, and I recommend that you do!