Russia’s Demands For Peace Are Now ‘More Realistic,’ Zelenskyy Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s peace talk demands now “sound more realistic,” Axios reported.

“Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” Zelenskyy said during a televised address on Wednesday, Axios reported. “Any war ends with an agreement.”

Ukrainian presidential aid Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the peace talk delegation, tweeted that “fundamental contradictions” remained with Russia, “but there is certainly room for compromise,” Axios reported. Talks are scheduled to continue Wednesday.

“The work is difficult, and in the current situation the very fact that (the talks) are continuing is probably positive,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Reuters reported. He noted, however, that it was too early to determine if the talks would be successful.

In a list of demands made on March 7, Russia said it would stop its invasion if Ukraine ceased all military action, altered its constitution to enshrine its neutrality from Western pacts and NATO, recognized Crimea as part of Russia and recognized its two the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine “must admit” that some countries do not want it to join the alliance. (RELATED: Ukrainian Family That Fled Russia’s Invasion Turned Away At Southern Border)

“It is clear that Ukraine is not a member of NATO, we understand that, we are adequate people,” he said. “For years we have heard about the supposedly open door, but we have also heard [lately] that we should not enter, and this is true and we must admit it.”

“I am glad that our people are beginning to understand this and rely on themselves and our partners who help us,” he said.

