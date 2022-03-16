Simone Biles Trends As Pictures Of Her In Chainmail Cocktail Dress Go Mega Viral

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles trended on social media after posting photographs of herself in a chainmail dress Tuesday.

Under the caption, “this is 25,” Biles posted three photos of herself in the diamante chainmail ensemble while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, Pop Sugar reported. The gymnast celebrated her 25th birthday on the islands with her fiancé Jonathan Owens, the outlet noted.

The sweeping halter dress glimmered next to Biles’s enormous engagement ring, matching tennis bracelet and silver hoop earrings, according to Pop Sugar. Her post has received almost 30,000 likes and 1,000 responses in less than a day with a majority of users wishing her a happy birthday.

Over on Instagram, Biles shared the photographs to her 6.9 million followers, receiving more than 250,000 likes. (RELATED: ‘Easiest Yes’: Simone Biles Shares Life-Changing News That She’s Engaged)

Owens posted his own series of photographs to his Instagram account in celebration of Biles’ birthday, writing an emoji-filled caption: “Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!! What’s a better place to bring it in than paradise … Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it’s obvious we were made for each other … Here’s to your best birthday yet, and we just getting started!!!! More surprises to come … I love you more than you would ever know baby.”

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton made the sparkly chainmail look a staple of their 21st birthdays, according to Pop Sugar. Hilton’s chain-mail dress was designed by Julien Macdonald, according to the outlet. Hilton praised Jenner’s recreation, telling V Magazine that “I think every girl should wear that dress on their 21st birthday, it’s so epic,” the outlet continued.