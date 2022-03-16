WWIII ‘May Have Already Started,’ Zelenskyy Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Word War III “may have already started” Wednesday in an interview with NBC News.

“President [Joe] Biden has been very clear he’s worried about provocations that could trigger World War III. Do you understand his concern there, and do you agree that it wouldn’t take much to end up in World War III?” NBC’s Lester Holt asked Zelenskyy.

“Nobody knows whether it may have already started,” the Ukrainian president responded. “And what is the possibility of this war if Ukraine will fall. In case Ukraine will fall. It’s very hard to say.” (RELATED: What Happens If Putin Nukes Ukraine?)

NEW: World War III “may have already started” with Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy tells @LesterHoltNBC. https://t.co/o2XY8awbkG — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 16, 2022

“And we’ve seen this 80 years ago when the Second World War had started … nobody would be able to predict when the full-scale war would start,” he continued.

“In this case, we have the whole civilization at stake,” he concluded.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated that there were 1,834 civilian casualties in Ukraine as of Tuesday.

Zelenskyy spoke to Congress in a virtual meeting Wednesday, where he made a plea for a no-fly zone, more sanctions on Russia and surface-to-air missile systems.

Top U.S. officials, including Biden, have repeatedly said that a no-fly zone is off the table.