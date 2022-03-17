Teachers Union President Makes Second Incorrect Ukraine Post In A Week

The president of one of the largest teachers unions in America made a second social media faux pas in attempted support of Ukraine less than 24 hours after posting an image with an upside down version of the country’s flag.

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten misspelled “Ukraine” in a tweet Wednesday. “We #StandWithUkriane,” her since-deleted tweet read.

On Tuesday, Weingarten and AFT Executive Vice President Evelyn DeJesus posted an image with an upside down Ukrainian flag poster.

“AFT President [Randi Weingarten] and [AFT Executive Vice President Evelyn DeJesus] stand with #Ukraine,” the AFT tweeted Tuesday, including a photo of the two holding a poster expressing support for Ukraine, with the blue and yellow colors of the flag flipped.

how odd the teachers union accidentally deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/5tXpMXLO2X — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 16, 2022

The flag is upside down. My bad. So I am deleting the tweet — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) March 16, 2022

The AFT is an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, which tweeted a picture of its executive council members posing with the same poster and incorrect color orientation for another #StandWithUkraine post, according to Republican communications official Matt Whitlock. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy Demands Answers From School District On ‘Radical’ Racial Segregation Lesson)

Hours later, the AFL-CIO posted a new image showing what appeared to be digitally altered posters showing the proper color orientation. Neither post remains available on the AFL-CIO’s Twitter account.

The @AFLCIO has now deleted their photoshopped “stand with Ukraine” photo. Join me on a journey. 5 PM – post photo with “Stand with Ukraine” posters Get dragged for upside down Ukrainian flags 10 PM – post new image with signs photoshopped (poorly) 9:30 AM delete pic.twitter.com/8D7B6hPN4R — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 16, 2022

