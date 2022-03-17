Watch The Suspenseful Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘Anatomy Of A Scandal’

Netflix’s new series “Anatomy of a Scandal” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the series with former "Homeland" star Rupert Friend, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "Sophie's privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime."

The trailer paints a very dark picture of what fans can expect to see. Give it a watch below.

What are we all thinking about the preview for “Anatomy of a Scandal”? I think it looks damn good, and we all know Friend is a hell of an actor.

He was one of the best parts of “Homeland,” and he’s an incredibly talented actor. Now, he’s teamed up with Sienna Miller for this sinister story about dark secrets being covered up.

Now, does it look a shade preachy with the privilege line? Sure, but as long as it’s not stuffed down our throats, I think we can live with it.

Plus, we all know Netflix is awesome at bringing fans outstanding content. The streaming giant has hit several home runs, including “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.”

For those of you interested, you can catch “Anatomy of a Scandal” starting April 15!