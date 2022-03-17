Author Of 1619 Project Brings Her Own Book On Plane, Responds After Some People Mock Her

Nikole Hannah-Jones brought a hardback copy of her book, “The 1619 Project,” on a plane, and Twitter users couldn’t help but point it out.

While on a Delta flight, Jones tweeted a picture of her seatmate’s reading material with the caption: “My seat mate and I: Shall we call this @Delta paired texts?”

He’s wearing a mask that says, “This mask is as worthless as Biden,” to which I offer no comment. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2022

Jones’ seatmate looks to be reading two books – Miranda Devine’s book “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide,” and Julie Kelly’s book “January 6: How Democrats Used the Capitol Protest to Launch a War on Terror Against the Political Right.”

Of course she flies around with her own book. Of course she does. https://t.co/KXw3C2F6Ak — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 17, 2022

The Federalist CEO Sean Davis was the first to highlight Jones brought her own book on the flight. “Of course, she flies around with her own book. Of course, she does,” he tweeted. The Federalist published a 2021 book review in an effort to debunk Jones’ “The 1619 Project.”

Are you reading your own book? https://t.co/8aiY0ON3nr — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) March 17, 2022

Newsmax correspondent Logan Ratick asked Jones, “Are you reading your own book?”

Do you bring your own book with you everywhere you go? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 17, 2022

X Strategies senior digital strategist Greg Price also chimed in, asking Jones, “Do you bring your own book with you everywhere you go?”

I bring my book to book talks? Yes, yes, I do, Tim. Shall I recite my book from memory at events? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2022

When Tim Young tweeted at Jones: “You bring your own book with you… on carry on? Weird.” Jones responded to Young, saying, “I bring my book to book talks? Yes, yes, I do, Tim. Shall I recite my book from memory at events?”

Jones felt the need to respond to the questions about why she would be carrying around a hardback copy of her book. “Some of you are really surprised that authors who do book talks carry their books with them? Tell me you’ve never published a book without telling me you’ve never published a book,” Jones’ tweeted.

The person reading @julie_kelly2‘s great book is rolling their eyes. https://t.co/zp9zdQ8pcR — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) March 17, 2022

Conservative author of Late Republic Nonsense, David Reaboi, said, “The person reading @julie_kelly2’s great book is rolling their eyes.”

Kelly mocked Jones in her response to Reaboi, “I’m on a plane right now too and I ALWAYS put my book in the pouch in front of me. You know, just in case I’m recognized.”

Hey @julie_kelly2 Someone has good taste on Delta! https://t.co/lRLpSCSReK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 17, 2022

Kelly tagged Devine on Twitter to bring her attention to their books being read by Jones’ seatmate. Miranda tweeted, “Hey @julie_kelly2, Someone has good taste on Delta!” Kelly responded, laughing, “Well, at least one person.”