EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Republicans Demand Mayor Bowser Provide Plan To Address Rampant Violent Crime In Nation’s Capital

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent a letter Thursday to Democratic Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calling on her to provide them with a plan on how she will address the rampant violent crime in the nation’s capital.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter spearheaded by Ranking Member Rep. James Comer and signed by all Republicans on the committee. In the letter, the Republicans criticize Bowser and D.C. Democrats for cutting the budget for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), saying it has resulted in fewer resources which has led to more crime.

Congress can exercise authority over DC local affairs, according to the District Clause of the Constitution (Article 1, Section 8, Clause 17), and Congress reviews all D.C. legislation before it can become law. Congress can change or even overturn D.C. legislation and can impose new laws on the district.

There has been a surge in violent crime in D.C. throughout 2021. MPD data shows the number of homicides increased 14% in 2021 and has remained constant this year, the Washingtonian reported. Carjackings have tripled since 2019. City vaccine and mask mandates are hurting small businesses and killing jobs.

“D.C. Democrats’ efforts to defund the police have led to out-of-control crime in our nation’s capital. From armed carjackings to innocent families victimized by random attacks, every day we hear of more horrific crimes committed in the District,” Comer told the Daily Caller.

“Oversight Committee Republicans are calling on Mayor Bowser once again to provide us with her plan to address rampant crime. D.C. Democrats’ failure to fully fund the Metropolitan Police Department needlessly jeopardizes public safety and they must be held accountable for being complicit in D.C.’s crime crisis,” he added.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

In February, Comer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told the Daily Caller they will use their power to hold Bowser accountable for implementing policies that they believe are hurting the nation’s capital if the GOP wins back the majority. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Republicans, Kevin McCarthy Plan November Surprise For DC Mayor Bowser)

In October 2021, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee sent Bowser a letter regarding the spike in violent crime throughout the city. (RELATED: House Oversight Republicans Demand DC Mayor Bowser Answer For Rise In Violent Crime, Homelessness)

Bowser announced in July that she is directing the MPD to use overtime in order to address growing violence in the nation’s capital.

The Daily Caller contacted Bowser’s office about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.