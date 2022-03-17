Kevin Durant Tells A Fan To ‘Shut The F*ck Up And Sit Down’ During Loss To The Mavericks

Nets star Kevin Durant didn’t tolerate any nonsense from a fan during a Wednesday night loss to the Mavericks.

During the 113-111 loss to Dallas, a fan was heckling the NBA superstar and he handled it in blunt fashion. “You better shut the f*ck up and sit down,” Durant responded in a video tweeted by @DeLo_77. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Somehow this got reported? But my wife is just like KD when I say I’m getting one more drink. pic.twitter.com/qcNZygISMm — DeLo (@DeLo_77) March 17, 2022

If you’re going to heckle pro athletes, you have to be willing to deal with the backlash you might get. That’s the nature of the beast.

If you’re going to dish it out, you damn well better be able to take it in return. A fan was running his mouth, and Durant let him have it.

You can’t knock the Nets superstar at all. It’d be one thing if he just randomly started jawing with a fan in the stands, but that’s not what appears to have happened at all.

Again, if you want to get into a back and forth with a guy on the court, you can’t exactly be surprised when he tells you to “shut the f*ck up.”

