Pelosi Toasts To Joe Biden, But One Small Detail Might Spell Bad Luck For The President

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared to toast President Joe Biden with a glass of water, possibly signaling bad luck for the president.

Speaking at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon, Pelosi said as Biden had to “make a clean exit to go back to work,” she wanted to toast him on St. Patrick’s Day.

“This is a toast that I learned from my grandchildren. I’ve said it to our colleagues here before, and it goes like this. It’s an Irish toast. ‘Sing as if no one can hear you, dance as if no one can see you, love as if you have never loved before, and live as if Heaven is on Earth.'”

But, according to WineCountry, toasting with a glass of water is bad luck. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s ‘Not Stupid,’ Immediately Steps On A Rake)

“Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that it’s discouraged to toast with water in your glass, and here in Wine Country, we don’t love the idea either. Clinking glasses with water is looked down upon across many cultures,” the article states. “It’s believed that the act brings bad luck or even death upon the recipient, and in some cases, death upon yourself.”