The First Full Day Of The NCAA Tournament Is Thursday

The first full day of the NCAA Tournament is upon us!

We had the nonsense play-in games Tuesday and Wednesday, and it’s not time to get to the main event. Starting at 12:15 EST on CBS when Michigan takes the court against Colorado State, the full tournament will be underway. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you wondering where you can watch the games, all the opening round games are broadcast on CBS, TNT, TBS or TruTV. Why games are on TruTV is beyond me, but they just are!

More than anything, the next three weekends represent an opportunity to drink a bunch of beer, eat countless wings and binge on nonstop college basketball action.

Will there be a lot of girlfriends upset that their boyfriends are about to disappear? Without a doubt, but that’s the sacrifice that has to be made.

It’s the greatest time of year for sports fans, and that’s putting it lightly. This is what we train for. This is why we put in reps in the offseason.

A lot of guys will tap out before the late games start because they didn’t put in the preparation. Wisconsin doesn’t play until late Friday night, and I promise you I won’t miss a second.

Why? I spend all year preparing for March Madness. This is where we shine.

So, let’s buckle up and get ready to ride for the next three weekends of action!