‘The News Was Fake’: Rep. Jim Jordan Takes Shots At The Media For Disavowing Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said “the news was fake” regarding coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop during a Thursday segment of “Hannity.”

A New York Times article published Wednesday confirmed the authenticity of a laptop abandoned by Biden that contained “a cache of files” inside a Delaware repair shop. The Times noted that Biden emailed colleagues about “Burisma and other foreign business activity.”

“It was all true, the laptop was real, the eye witness was real, the emails were real, the news was fake,” Jordan said. “And the disinformation came from the fake news, not from — as these intelligence agencies said — from Russia. Give me a break. I’m reminded of the title of one of Rush Limbaugh’s books, ‘See, I Told You So.’ You told them so, so many people told us so, but no, no, no, Big Tech and the mainstream press all colluded to keep this story from the American people. … It is as wrong as it gets.”

Jordan pointed to the alleged double standard if these types of reports were released about former President Donald Trump’s children. (RELATED: Psaki Gets Heated When Pressed On Hunter Biden’s Ties To China And His ‘Laptop From Hell’)

“This wouldn’t have been on page 20, this would’ve been front page [news]. So, it just goes to show how bad things are,” Jordan said.

After the FBI got ahold of the computer, they found the Code ID on the receipt linked to transnational money laundering investigations, suggesting there was evidence to open a case on Biden and his business dealings overseas.

The New York Post editorial board criticized the New York Times Thursday after finally admitting the authenticity of the story.

“Forgive the profanity, but you have got to be s-tting us,” the board wrote. “First, the New York Times decides more than a year later that Hunter Biden’s business woes are worthy of a story. Then, deep in the piece, in passing, it notes that Hunter’s laptop is legitimate.”

The Times previously cast doubt of reports on the laptop and the content saved on the device in an October 2020 article. Several Democrats and establishment media outlets dismissed the laptop reports as Russian disinformation for over a year.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged a reporter’s question on the matter Thursday, saying that Biden “doesn’t work in the government.”