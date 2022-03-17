Notre Dame Basketball Coach Mike Brey Says He’s Going To Drink Some Irish Whiskey After Beating Rutgers

Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey dropped an incredible line after beating Rutgers.

The Fighting Irish beat Rutgers in an incredible game late Saturday night that went into multiple overtimes in order to get into the round of 64.

NOTRE DAME IS DANCING AFTER BEATING RUTGERS IN 2OT WHAT A GAME pic.twitter.com/kQM6Hn7uKY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

After the game, Brey was feeling himself during an interview with Jon Rothstein. “There better be some Irish whiskey on that plane. I’m drinking some of that,” Brey said when talking about flying out to play Alabama next.

Watch the epic comment below.

My post-game interview with Notre Dame’s Mike Brey. pic.twitter.com/At9lAkEuzg — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 17, 2022

Welcome to March Madness, folks! This is what it’s all about. This is why fans, players and coaches get so excited.

WHAT A GAME! 🍀 Notre Dame SURVIVES in 2OT and takes down Rutgers 89-87! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/812HQRwW1P — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2022

Notre Dame pulled off a stunning win over Rutgers in order to advance to the first full round of games, and Brey needs some whiskey.

After needing multiple overtimes to earn the win, I don’t blame him at all. I’m sure his pulse had to be through the roof the entire matchup.

Notre Dame (-1) wins a Double OT thriller. pic.twitter.com/98XNk9FPaN — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) March 17, 2022

Props to Brey for keeping it real instead of being sanitized!