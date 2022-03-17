Patrick Beverley Calls The Lakers Trash During Blowout Win

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley humiliated the Lakers during a huge Wednesday night win.

During the 124-104 blowout loss for LeBron James and his team, Beverley shouted that they’re trash and pretended to plug his nose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the hilarious moment unfold below.

Patrick Beverley telling the Lakers they stink. Hard to come back from this. pic.twitter.com/p1UxGab25W — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2022

The hits just keep coming for the Lakers, LeBron James, his teammates and all the fans of his team. Patrick Beverley is out there now clowning them.

Imagine explaining this situation to someone even five years ago. Not a soul on the planet would have believed you.

LeBron James Caught On Camera Doing Something Incredibly Embarrassing https://t.co/7cs3BE6pct — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2022

Yet, it’s very real and LeBron James appears unable to win at a high level anymore. How the mighty have fallen!

Los Angeles is currently 29-40! LeBron and company are 11 games under .500! This man has four rings and used to be untouchable.

Now, with an aging roster around him, LeBron and the Lakers have become a punchline in the NBA. It’s borderline embarrassing to watch.

LeBron James continues to act like a child, and his behavior is downright embarrassing. If we wouldn’t tolerate his actions from a kid, why fans and teammates tolerating it from a grown man? He needs to grow up. pic.twitter.com/bXAW1OHQlJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 16, 2022

I can’t wait to see how much further the Lakers can fall because we all know they haven’t hit rock bottom just yet!