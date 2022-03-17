Pelosi Reads Poem From Rockstar Comparing Zelenskyy To St. Patrick

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recited a poem by Irish musician and U2 frontman Bono comparing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Saint Patrick on Thursday.

“I got this message this morning from Bono,” Pelosi said while introducing the poem at a Friends of Ireland lunch at the U.S. Capitol Building.

“Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives,” she added.

The poem used the story of Saint Patrick driving the snakes out of Ireland as a metaphor for Zelenskyy fighting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Oh Saint Patrick, he drove out the snakes with his prayers, but that’s not all it takes,” Pelosi said, reciting the poem. “In sorrow and fear, that’s when saints can appear to drive out those old snakes once again.”

“And they struggle for us to be free from the psycho in this human family,” Pelosi continued.

Speaker Pelosi reads #StPatricksDay poem by Bono, which reads in part: “Ireland’s sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy.” She then introduces Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/NzPY1VP2bN — CSPAN (@cspan) March 17, 2022

“Ireland’s sorrow and pain is now the Ukraine, and Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy,” the poem concluded.

The audience applauded as Pelosi handed the speech to a priest in the audience and announced a traditional Irish “Riverdance” show featuring dancers and Irish music. (RELATED: House To Include Ukraine Aid In Government Funding Bill, Pelosi Says)

Bono has been vocally supportive of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country and shared a different poem in support of the country on Instagram March 5.

