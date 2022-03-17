‘I Have Something Embarrassing To Tell You Guys’: Police Reportedly Forced To Help Passengers Off Plane

JetBlue passengers were reportedly unable to deplane after a Monday flight because there was no one at the airport who could help them off, according to WCVB Boston, forcing police officers to come to their rescue.

A JetBlue flight from New York City to Worcester, Massachusetts sat still for nearly an hour upon landing as there were no trained staff members available to help passengers get off, according to WCVB.

“It was silence, then the pilot said, ‘I have something embarrassing to tell you guys — there is nobody to get you off the flight,'” passenger Sabrina Ruelle told WCVB. “They had no staff available to get us off the airplane!” (RELATED: 9-Year-Old Brazilian Boy Googles How To Sneak Onto A Plane, Ends Up Traveling Almost 2000 Miles)

The police eventually showed up to help passengers off the plane, WCVB reported.

“The state police were there and they were going to have to evacuate us, but then they got a hold of a JetBlue manager and had to have him drive from his house to the airport to let us off the airplane,” Ruelle told the outlet. (RELATED: Pilot Removed From Plane After Blowing 4 Times Legal Limit On Breathalyzer)

The delay was due to an airport crew member falling ill, a JetBlue spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“After reviewing this situation, we’ve determined an airport crewmember trained on safely operating the jet bridge was not available due to being ill and unable to perform their duties,” the spokesman said. “Another jet bridge trained crewmember was called to assist, but the flight was required to wait approximately 45 minutes before deplaning.”

