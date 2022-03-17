REPORT: Porn Star Found Dead In Las Vegas Home

Transgender porn film performer Angelina Please was found dead Tuesday after being missing for almost a week.

Please, 24, was discovered dead by police in her Las Vegas home, who were responding to reports that the performer hadn’t been heard from or seen in five days, according to reports from AVN. Clark County Medical Examiner is yet to disclose details on Please’s (real name Francesca Elizabeth) cause of death, according to The Sun, but AVN reported that there were no signs of foul play or violence at her home.

Please’s neighbor and colleague Aspen Brooks had asked for information regarding Please’s whereabouts, writing on Twitter, “If anybody has seen Angelina Please I am one of her best friends. One of her other good friend hit me up saying she’s worried as well. I checked on her apartment, knocked so many times and even talked to her front office! Please get in contact w/ me if you know anything!”

Brooks said in a later post that she was “at a loss for words” upon discovering that Please had died. (RELATED: ‘MILF’ Cop Becomes Porn Star, Retires With $30,000 After Co-Workers Discover NSFW Secret)

I’m at a loss for words. Went to go check up on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person. One of my best friends. My neighbor. The person I would gossip with about everything. She was just 24 years old ❤️ RIP baby girl @thepolite_ts pic.twitter.com/ji3gjNclAj — 🧡Aspen Brooks🧡 (@AspenBOfficial) March 16, 2022

Please had previously been nominated for Trans Performer of the Year at AVN’s 2022 Awards, and had a popular OnlyFans account, the Sun reported. In one of her final social media posts, Please apologized to her subscribers for not uploading much content in the recent days and weeks, according to the outlet.