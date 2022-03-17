California Target Installs Over 3,000 Solar Panels

Target announced Thursday they are testing its first net-zero energy store in Vista, California.

The remodeled store is one of 542 Target’s nationwide with solar panels installed, according to the company’s press release, but is the first to rely solely on renewable energy. The hope is that this location will serve as a model for current and future stores, the press release said.

“We’ve been working for years at Target to shift toward sourcing more renewable energy and further reducing our carbon footprint,” said John Conlin, the Senior Vice President of Properties at Target, according to the press release.

“Our Vista store’s retrofit is the next step in our sustainability journey and a glimpse of the future we’re working toward,” Conlin said.

The Vista Target is estimated to produce up to 10% more energy than it needs to annually operate, according to the press release. There are over 3,000 solar panels on the property located on the roof of the building and the newly installed carport canopies, the press release said. (RELATED: New US Solar Panel Installations Set To Crater Thanks To Inflation, Supply Chain Issues)

In addition to providing electricity, the solar panels installed at the Vista location are powering the store’s HVAC heating.

Target has turned a big-box in California into its most sustainable store — and it could become a national model for the retailer. One of the key features is solar panel-topped carports. $TGT https://t.co/9gAZcR3RnO — Melissa Repko (@melissa_repko) March 17, 2022

As part of their sustainability strategy Target Forward, the store is determined to get 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030, and by 2040 reach net-zero gas emissions, according to its corporate website. The company has already reduced its overall emissions by 27% since 2017 through various projects, and the installation of solar panels is another big step for the company.

In addition to the solar panel installation, Vista Target has also switched to a carbon dioxide refrigeration system, that the company hopes to incorporate across all stores by 2040, said the press release. The switch is expected to further cut back the store’s greenhouse gas emissions by 20%, according to the press release.

“Target continues to be a top corporate solar user, and we’re excited to see Target double down on its clean energy commitments with new solar carports and energy efficient buildings through this innovative and sustainable retrofit,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), in the company’s press release.

“We commend the Target team for their leadership and commitment to sustainable operations as the retailer continues to raise the bar for how companies can invest in their business and create a more sustainable future.”