Urban Meyer Joins The Board Of Nonprofit Designed To Pay Ohio State Athletes

Urban Meyer has found a new job.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Meyer is now on the board of THE Foundation, which is “a nonprofit that will pay Buckeyes football and basketball players to work with charities.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer joins board of NIL nonprofit https://t.co/lvL1tVqSJR — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) March 16, 2022

To put it as simply as possibly, it appears to be an organization focused on funneling NIL money to Buckeyes stars.

Welcome to the era of NIL!

We proudly welcome @CoachUrbanMeyer to our board. Urban has 3 Nat’l Championships on his resume, including the ’14 title w/OSU. He’s recognized as one of the best recruiters in college football history. Urban looks forward to seeing future success for OSU and local charities. pic.twitter.com/UEvRf7eKxf — THE Foundation (@THEfoundation1_) March 16, 2022

Honestly, you just have to respect the hustle of Urban Meyer. He was run out of Jacksonville in spectacular fashion, failed as an NFL coach in a way that was borderline unbelievable and he’s now on the board of an NIL organization that works with charities.

How do you go from flaming out with the Jaguars to working with charities? It seems like it’s more about the money than charities!

Urban Meyer Gets Hit With More Bad News As His Legacy Crashes And Burns https://t.co/A1tkbIvCci — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 13, 2022

Having said that, getting Meyer involved was certainly a smart move. He’s the most famous OSU coach ever, and he has endless connections in the region.

If this is meant to help boost recruiting, Meyer should help THE Foundation have an immediate impact with his presence.

It also goes to show that people don’t really care about anything other than winning.

Urban Meyer Breaks His Silence On One Of The Worst Allegations Against Him https://t.co/bBmRXrCLS3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2022

Props to Urban for getting a new role! You love to see it!