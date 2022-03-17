Editorial

Urban Meyer Joins The Board Of Nonprofit Designed To Pay Ohio State Athletes

Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Urban Meyer has found a new job.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Meyer is now on the board of THE Foundation, which is “a nonprofit that will pay Buckeyes football and basketball players to work with charities.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To put it as simply as possibly, it appears to be an organization focused on funneling NIL money to Buckeyes stars.

Welcome to the era of NIL!

Honestly, you just have to respect the hustle of Urban Meyer. He was run out of Jacksonville in spectacular fashion, failed as an NFL coach in a way that was borderline unbelievable and he’s now on the board of an NIL organization that works with charities.

How do you go from flaming out with the Jaguars to working with charities? It seems like it’s more about the money than charities!

Having said that, getting Meyer involved was certainly a smart move. He’s the most famous OSU coach ever, and he has endless connections in the region.

If this is meant to help boost recruiting, Meyer should help THE Foundation have an immediate impact with his presence.

It also goes to show that people don’t really care about anything other than winning.

Props to Urban for getting a new role! You love to see it!