Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Raise More Than $30 Million To Help Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised a staggering amount of money to help people in Ukraine.

The Hollywood power couple previously announced that they'd help raise $20 million to help after the Russian invasion, and they've taken things to a new level.

In a new update from Kutcher and Kunis, who is from Ukraine, the pair announced that they’ve now raised more than $30 million to help people in need.

You can watch their update below.

We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. 2 weeks ago, we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/zQfQ1BNWZm — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) March 17, 2022

To make matters even more impressive, since Kutcher and Kunis posted their Thursday update, the total is now up to north of $34 million on GoFundMe.

So, the money continues to pour in as the good people of Ukraine do everything possible to repel the Russian invasion.

There are a lot of people who like to talk a big game about helping people, and then there are people who actually go out and help.

Clearly, Kutcher and Kunis are in the latter group. They’ve raised an absolutely incredible amount of money to help those in need since the war started.

Let’s hope more and more people continue to step up and help those in need. You love to see it!