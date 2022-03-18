Colby Covington On People Trying To Cancel Joe Rogan: ‘F*ck Cancel Culture’

Colby Covington isn’t a fan of cancel culture.

During a recent interview James Lynch, the UFC superstar was asked about the efforts to cancel Joe Rogan. For those of you living under a rock, there was an incredibly well-coordinated effort to cancel Rogan by bringing up old comments out of context. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ultimately, the effort failed in spectacular fashion, and to the surprise of nobody, Covington wasn’t impressed.

“F*ck cancel culture…They’re coming after him trying to attack him and bring up his past, take things out of context and this and that. I wasn’t cool with it, you know. I showed my support for him. I know he’s going through a tough time. But, he’s going to get through it and things are going to be good,” Covington replied when asked about the situation.

While I’m not a fan of Colby Covington as a UFC fighter, despite the fact he is really talented, I agree 100% with him here.

The efforts to cancel Rogan were downright pathetic and sad. Rogan isn’t afraid to speak his mind and listen to different viewpoints.

In 2022, that’s not allowed and everything the other side had in their arsenal was thrown at Rogan to ruin his life.

Fortunately, Rogan didn’t cave and lots of people came out in support of him, including myself. If Rogan had gone down, any of us could have been next.

Again, this wasn’t an organic movement. It was a well-coordinated campaign. First, they tried because of his thoughts on COVID-19, and when that failed, out of context videos of him saying the n-word were circulated.

Everyone with a brain knew what was going on.

Props to Covington for backing Rogan like we all should be!