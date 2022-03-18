Dallas Police Raid Home Allegedly Stealing Gas

Dallas police said they recently raided a home in Oak Cliff and found hundreds of gallons of gas in the backyard, WFAA reported.

“We found a house that was being used as a gas station,” Sergeant Richard Santiesteban told WFAA. (RELATED: Gas Station Assistant Manager Says Thieves Stole Hundreds Of Gallons Through Trap Door)

Police seized a truck at the home in the Dallas neighborhood that had a large plastic tank of stolen gas, WFAA reported.

“The garage door would open, the hose would come out, and they would start filling up,” an anonymous neighbor told WFAA.

The suspects placed a skimmer device that took debit and credit card information on gas pumps, police said, according to WFAA. They made fake cards from the information the device sent to their mobile phones and bought more gas with them.

Police told WFAA gas companies are calling them reporting losing millions in fuel. They also advised customers to pay inside at gas stations to keep debit and credit card information secure.

As of Friday afternoon, a gallon of regular-grade gas cost a national average of $4.274, according to AAA data. The highest recorded national average of regular-grade gas reached $4.331 per gallon on March 11, according to the same data.