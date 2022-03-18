Indiana University Cheerleader Saves Basketball Game With Must-See Move

An Indiana University cheerleader dislodged a basketball wedged behind the goal’s backboard Thursday as the audience erupted into applause.

WATCH:

Epic move by IU cheerleading. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/KmRIGHcCOz — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) March 18, 2022

The video shows a basketball wedged behind the top of the backboard as players and referees struggle to find a way to get it back down to the court. The situation prompted one announcer to ask, “Why don’t we get a new ball?”

“Why don’t the cheerleaders, they’re used to going up high,” another announcer responded. The video then shows a male Indiana University cheerleader lifting one of his female counterparts above his body, where she was able to stand upright.

The pair balance towards the bottom of the goal, where the female cheerleader was able to reach up and free the basketball, the video shows. The audience and announcers then burst into wild applause. (RELATED: Golf Ball Gets Struck By Lightning In Awesome Viral Video)

“No, she’s got it!” an announcer said as the cheerleader tossed the ball back down to the court. “What a play! The cheerleader saves the day! And that’s her one shining moment! This place is on its feet!”

The two cheerleaders responsible for saving the ball are reportedly named Cassidy Cerny and Nathan Paris, according to Fox39. The game was announced by Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Andy Katz, according to Sports Illustrated.

The save came in the middle of the game between the Indiana University Hoosiers and the Saint Mary’s Gaels, according to SI. The two teams were competing in the first round of an NCAA Tournament game, the outlet reported.

The Saint Mary’s Gaels beat the Indiana Hoosiers with a score of 82-53, according to ESPN.