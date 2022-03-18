Refs Appear To Blow Major Call During Richmond’s Upset Win Over Iowa

The refs appeared to miss a massive call late in the Iowa/Richmond game Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes lost to the Spiders 67-63 in the opening round in a huge upset, but the refs might have missed a call that could have changed the outcome.

THIS GAME No. 12 Richmond and No. 5 Iowa in a close one 🚨 Watch here: https://t.co/DmsaBHQ0tb pic.twitter.com/cEBwMTnnC4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

With Iowa down 60-57 and time ticking down, Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray appeared to be clearly fouled on a potentially game-tying shot.

Instead of getting three free throws, no call was made and Richmond closed out the game with a victory. You can watch a video of the play below and decide for yourself.

A clear foul on Richmond late in a close game that wasn’t called and helped send Iowa home #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zXC6fzkcrd — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) March 17, 2022

To me, that foul is clear as day. In fact, I’d argue it doesn’t get much clearer. Murray was hit on the release, no call was made, he didn’t get three free throws and Richmond advanced to the next round.

How do you miss such a critical call if you’re the refs?

Having said all that, games rarely come down to one call, and even if Murray got three free throws, there’s no guarantee he would have hit them all.

It’s impossible to say Iowa would have won if he’d gotten the foul call. The Hawkeyes simply should never have even been in a close situation to begin with.

Leave it to Iowa to embarrass the Big Ten in the opening round. Pathetic. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 17, 2022

