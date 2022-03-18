Matthew Stafford Pokes Fun At His Career In Detroit In Incredible AT&T Commercial

Matthew Stafford’s AT&T commercial is absolutely incredible.

Stafford's public profile has blown up ever since he led the Rams to a Super Bowl win over the Bengals, and he now has a new commercial out for the phone company.

In the ad, the star quarterback poked fun at spending more than a decade in Detroit and immediately finding success after leaving. Give it a watch below.

Matthew Stafford is in a new national TV commercial for AT&T. It’s for a phone trade-in — and Stafford literally winks at his trade from the Lions to the Rams. pic.twitter.com/FUE3qUyelH — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 17, 2022

Is Matthew Stafford the man or is Matthew Stafford the man? I think the answer to that question is an obvious yes.

As a Lions fan, I find this commercial absolutely hilarious, and most fans probably agree with me. Stafford wasted more than a decade of his career in Detroit and never got the respect he deserved because the Lions were always awful.

As soon as he dipped to Los Angeles, he won a Super Bowl, and Lions fans were cheering like hell for him to win.

Matthew Stafford 100% belongs in the Hall of Fame. – More than 52,000 passing yards

– 323 passing touchdowns

– Super Bowl ring Give the man the respect he deserves! pic.twitter.com/cPPIJpLul0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 15, 2022

It was like watching one of your friends move away and become insanely successful. There’s nothing but love and support from both sides.

Now, he’s poking some fun at his career while talking about how he’ll never forget us. Damn, is it just me or is it a shade dusty in here?

I hope he wins as many rings as possible with the Rams. It’s about time the rest of the world realized how elite he is as a quarterback!