Editorial

Matthew Stafford Pokes Fun At His Career In Detroit In Incredible AT&T Commercial

Matthew Stafford (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/bradgalli/status/1504565011422793733)

Matthew Stafford (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/bradgalli/status/1504565011422793733)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Matthew Stafford’s AT&T commercial is absolutely incredible.

Stafford’s public profile has blown up ever since he led the Rams to a Super Bowl win over the Bengals, and he now has a new commercial out for the phone company. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the ad, the star quarterback poked fun at spending more than a decade in Detroit and immediately finding success after leaving. Give it a watch below.

Is Matthew Stafford the man or is Matthew Stafford the man? I think the answer to that question is an obvious yes.

As a Lions fan, I find this commercial absolutely hilarious, and most fans probably agree with me. Stafford wasted more than a decade of his career in Detroit and never got the respect he deserved because the Lions were always awful.

As soon as he dipped to Los Angeles, he won a Super Bowl, and Lions fans were cheering like hell for him to win.

It was like watching one of your friends move away and become insanely successful. There’s nothing but love and support from both sides.

Now, he’s poking some fun at his career while talking about how he’ll never forget us. Damn, is it just me or is it a shade dusty in here?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

I hope he wins as many rings as possible with the Rams. It’s about time the rest of the world realized how elite he is as a quarterback!