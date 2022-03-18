Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Comedy Series ‘The Pentaverate’

Netflix’s new series “The Pentaverate” looks pretty great.

The plot of the series from legendary comedic talent Mike Myers, according to Netflix’s PR site, is, “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound pretty interesting? Well, just wait until you fire up the preview. Give it a watch below.

For those of you don’t know, Mike Myers was the genius mind behind the hit “Austin Powers” movies. Back in the day, those were among the funniest videos you could watch.

The man is outrageously talented, and he’s not bringing Netflix fans a new comedy series about a secret society.

Yeah, you don’t have to say much more for me to be interested.

Along with the teaser, Netflix has released details about the characters, including the eight played by Canadian native Myers, up from seven originally announced last year https://t.co/P3DiUrp9Ov pic.twitter.com/OnyP8kjupd — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 16, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Pentaverate” starting May 5 on Netflix. Judging from what we know about Myers’ history, this one is probably going to be hit with a must-watch label!