Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Confronts Fan Heckling Him In Viral Video

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has had enough of fans heckling him.

In an Instagram video shared by House of Highlights, the talented guard was warming up prior to a game against the Timberwolves when a fan kept calling him “Westbrick.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA star confronted the fan, and the man immediately backed down and said he was just calling him by his last name. You can watch the bizarre altercation below.

Honestly, neither person looks great in this situation. Westbrook is a highly-paid superstar athlete. There’s no reason for him to be getting triggered over a situation like this.

Imagine being a multi-millionaire and getting triggered because someone is calling you “Westbrick.” It’s an incredibly soft look, and that’s putting it lightly.

As for the fan, he looks just as bad for backing down the way he did. If you’re going to talk some trash, you damn sure better be willing to back it up.

If you’re not capable of standing your ground, don’t even bother opening your mouth. The worst thing you can do is immediately fold. Such a soft and terrible look!

All the way around, it was embarrassing for everyone involved. Be better, folks. Be much better!