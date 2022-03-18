Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: St. Peter’s Stuns Kentucky 85-79

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 17: Doug Edert #25 of the Saint Peter's Peacocks drives against Sahvir Wheeler #2 of the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

St. Peter’s pulled off a shocking Thursday night upset over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.

The 15-seed Peacocks beat the two-seed Wildcats 85-79 in overtime, and it’s hands down the most shocking game of the tournament through the first game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to put into words just how shocking of an upset this is. The only upset that might be bigger in NCAA Tournament history is when UMBC beat Virginia as a 16-seed a few years back.

Other than that, I’m not sure anything comes close. At the very least, nothing in recent memory comes close.

The Wildcats were a very sexy national champion pick. Now, John Calipari’s squad is going home after getting bounced in the first round as a two-seed.

Let me repeat that for everyone. The Wildcats lost as a two-seed in the opening round to 15-seed St. Peters. This is why we play the game, gentlemen!

This is what March Madness is all about!

Major props to St. Peter’s for giving fans one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history!