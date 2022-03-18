HIGHLIGHTS: St. Peter’s Stuns Kentucky 85-79

St. Peter’s pulled off a shocking Thursday night upset over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.

The 15-seed Peacocks beat the two-seed Wildcats 85-79 in overtime, and it's hands down the most shocking game of the tournament through the first game.

It’s hard to put into words just how shocking of an upset this is. The only upset that might be bigger in NCAA Tournament history is when UMBC beat Virginia as a 16-seed a few years back.

Other than that, I’m not sure anything comes close. At the very least, nothing in recent memory comes close.

To put the disparity between Kentucky and St. Peter’s in perspective, Kentucky has four *assistant* coaches who make more than St. Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway. He’s thought to make around $250,000 (private school). UK’s assistants range from $850,000 to $300,000. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 18, 2022

The Wildcats were a very sexy national champion pick. Now, John Calipari’s squad is going home after getting bounced in the first round as a two-seed.

WELCOME TO MARCH 🚨🚨🚨 (15) SAINT PETER’S SHOCKS (2) KENTUCKY TO MOVE ON | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dsNOCeJETu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022

Let me repeat that for everyone. The Wildcats lost as a two-seed in the opening round to 15-seed St. Peters. This is why we play the game, gentlemen!

This is what March Madness is all about!

Major props to St. Peter’s for giving fans one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history!