Editorial

Intense Viral Video Reportedly Shows Ukrainians Taking Out A Russian Tank

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Another video of Ukrainians raining down hell on Russians is making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, Ukrainians reportedly used a Stugna-P to take out a Russian tank.

You can watch the insane explosion below. It’s pretty wild.

Once again, we have another crazy video coming out of Ukraine. At this point, you’d have to have your head in the sand in order to be surprised by the videos circulating the web from the war.

We’ve seen just about every kind of video you can imagine. We’ve seen helicopters get taken down, planes get blown apart, tanks get obliterated and gun battles captured on video.

In terms of the war footage, it seems like we haven’t seen anything like this since the war in Iraq, and it’s also a daily reminder that the Ukrainians aren’t giving up.

It’s still not clear how this war is going to end, but it is clear to me that the Ukrainians have been beyond inspiring with their resistance.

Let’s hope like hell they manage to keep it up!