‘Let Me Tell You A Secret’: AOC Channels Her Inner Joe Biden By Whispering About Capitalism On Instagram

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram this week to whisper a secret to her followers, which was that “most people don’t really know what capitalism is.”

Pssst. I’ll tell you a secret: AOC is an embarrassment to Congress and to women everywhere.

“Let me tell you a secret,” Ocasio-Cortez began in a whisper. “Most people don’t really know what capitalism is. Most people don’t even know what socialism is. But most people are not capitalists, because they don’t have capitalist money. They’re not billionaires.”

“The label doesn’t matter as much as talking about policies,” she continued in a whisper. “That’s easier to understand. Do you think people should die because they can’t afford insulin? Do you think that fossil fuel CEOs should decide whether the planet gets set on fire? Me neither.”

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be participating in a Q&A session on her Instagram story. The question she was responding to read, “How do you respond when people accuse you of being a ‘socialist’?” (RELATED: Left-Wing Activists Trash AOC For Being ‘Fake’ At Protest Outside Her Office)

The congresswoman’s whisper mimicked that of President Joe Biden, who has whispered on-camera at bizarre times, including press conferences and official speeches.

Most recently, Biden’s stage whisper was on display at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and at a speech at the White House where he announced vaccination mandates.