Former ESPN Star John Clayton Dies At The Age Of 67

Former ESPN superstar John Clayton has passed away.

ESPN reported late Friday that Clayton’s family announced his death at the age of 67 “after a brief illness.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

John feels like one of the people who built ESPN. Very sad news. https://t.co/8jzbT8ZGu8 — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) March 19, 2022

Clayton was known for being one of the best NFL insiders in the game, and he famously starred in arguably the most popular ESPN commercial ever made.

John Clayton will be remembered in so many ways, from how he looked after his wife Pat, to the mark he made in reporting, to the standard he set. He dedicated his life to his wife and to football. He was a pioneer, a caretaker, a Hall of Famer and a slayer, in every sense. pic.twitter.com/34rFeSjiEW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Death is never easy, but it’s definitely a lot harder when you lose a true legend. That’s exactly what John Clayton was.

That man had his finger on the pulse of the NFL in a fashion that is borderline impossible to replicate. He was an awesome guy, always had something interesting to say and, again, starred in an all-time classic commercial.

John Clayton, a first-class NFL insider and our beloved longtime ESPN colleague, died today. He also starred in the greatest This Is SportsCenter commercial of all time. RIP, Johnpic.twitter.com/5s5H0gQZcu — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 19, 2022

Now, at the age of 67, he’s passed onto the other side. For sports fans, there’s no question that this one hits hard.

John Clayton, one of our NFL insiders who expertly covered the league for more than 20 years at ESPN, died Friday at 67 after a brief illness. We all learned something from “The Professor” over the years and we will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/bfiPCPUYZo — ESPN (@espn) March 19, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.