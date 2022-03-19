Editorial

Former ESPN Star John Clayton Dies At The Age Of 67

John Clayton (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former ESPN superstar John Clayton has passed away.

ESPN reported late Friday that Clayton’s family announced his death at the age of 67 “after a brief illness.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clayton was known for being one of the best NFL insiders in the game, and he famously starred in arguably the most popular ESPN commercial ever made.

Death is never easy, but it’s definitely a lot harder when you lose a true legend. That’s exactly what John Clayton was.

That man had his finger on the pulse of the NFL in a fashion that is borderline impossible to replicate. He was an awesome guy, always had something interesting to say and, again, starred in an all-time classic commercial.

Now, at the age of 67, he’s passed onto the other side. For sports fans, there’s no question that this one hits hard.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.