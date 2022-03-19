Editorial

JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs With The Kansas City Chiefs

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 28: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during training camp at Heinz Field on July 28, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster is headed to Kansas City.

The talented wide receiver announced Friday that he’s taking his talents to the Chiefs and is joining Patrick Mahomes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Mike Garafolo, Smith-Schuster’s deal has a base value of $3 million and incentives could push the contract as high as $10.75 million.

To put it as bluntly as possible, the star receiver will have to put in work in order to get the majority of the deal paid out.

This is a great signing for the Chiefs, and fans should be very happy with it. JuJu is one of the best receivers in the league.

When he cuts it loose, he’s an absolute nightmare for defenses. There’s no doubt about that.

Furthermore, it sounds like the Chiefs have him on a very team-friendly deal. That means if things don’t work out, they’re not getting absolutely hammered on the financial end.

All the way around, it seems like a great move for everyone involved! It’s a great time to be a Chiefs fan!