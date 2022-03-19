JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs With The Kansas City Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster is headed to Kansas City.

The talented wide receiver announced Friday that he's taking his talents to the Chiefs and is joining Patrick Mahomes.

According to Mike Garafolo, Smith-Schuster’s deal has a base value of $3 million and incentives could push the contract as high as $10.75 million.

To put it as bluntly as possible, the star receiver will have to put in work in order to get the majority of the deal paid out.

The #Chiefs‘ deal for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster comes in around $3 million on the base value with the rest of the $10.75 million max value @RapSheet reported coming in the form of incentives, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2022

This is a great signing for the Chiefs, and fans should be very happy with it. JuJu is one of the best receivers in the league.

When he cuts it loose, he’s an absolute nightmare for defenses. There’s no doubt about that.

Turn me up brotha!!! 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/CqCkbZBJtl — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 18, 2022

Furthermore, it sounds like the Chiefs have him on a very team-friendly deal. That means if things don’t work out, they’re not getting absolutely hammered on the financial end.

Can’t wait to get after it my boy! https://t.co/fKjuFxqhAf — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 18, 2022

All the way around, it seems like a great move for everyone involved! It’s a great time to be a Chiefs fan!