School Surveillance Video Allegedly Shows Off-Duty Police Officer Kneeling On 12-Year-Old Girl’s Neck

Surveillance video from a school in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shows an off-duty police officer kneeling on a 12-year-old girl’s neck.

Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow was allegedly restraining her during a fight on March 4 at lunchtime, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The Kenosha Unified School District released the surveillance footage Friday.

School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. https://t.co/hgoevKXR8f — The Associated Press (@AP) March 19, 2022

Guetschow allegedly tried to break up the fight before he fell and hit his head on a table, according to the AP.

Guetschow then subdued the girl and held her neck down using his knee for around 30 seconds, reported the AP. Wisconsin police are reportedly banned from using the same restraint Guetschow allegedly used against the 12-year-old girl. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)

The girl’s father, Jerrel Perez, wants Guetschow criminally charged for the incident, the AP reported. The girl is in therapy and seeing a neurologist for the injuries she sustained during the incident, according to Perez.

“As a father, I feel like I let her down because I couldn’t help her,” Perez said in a press conference, according to TMJ4 News. Perez reportedly plans to file a lawsuit.

Guetschow was initially placed on paid leave before resigning Tuesday from the school, according to the AP. Guetschow is reportedly still employed by the Kenosha Police Department.

The Kenosha Unified School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.