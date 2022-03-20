Youtubers Find Body Of Man Who Was Missing For Almost 2 Decades

A group of Youtubers found the body of a man who had been missing for almost two decades Saturday in a tributary of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania.

The group known as Adventures With Purpose, who specialize in solving missing-persons cases, reportedly found the remains of a man who went missing almost two decades ago. They also discovered a car that was submerged in Darby Creek, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. (RELATED: Police, Volunteers Find Body Of Man Who Went Missing During Snowstorm Days Later)

It’s not law enforcement or Search and Rescue that found this body and car today—it’s this independent dive team with a popular YouTube show called “Adventures with Purpose.”

Thread:@NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ajhlJ5RyyO — Karen Hua (@K_Hua) March 19, 2022

The remains are believed to belong to a man who reportedly went missing on Dec. 4 in 2003 after he called his babysitter and told her he would be running late to pick up his two daughters, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The group dove into a marina in Darby Creek where they found a Ford Explorer with human remains buckled into the driver’s seat just blocks away from the babysitter’s home. Stephen Amabile, who believes that the body is his brother James, theorized that his brother went into a diabetic shock, which caused him to make a wrong turn straight into the creek, according to the outlet.

“I’m glad that we may finally have it solved,” Captain James Dougherty, of the Ridley Township Police Department, said, according to CBS Philadelphia. “I’m optimistic but I still want to do our due diligence.”

Captain Dougherty added that the license plate matched a missing person file from December 2003, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The remains of the man were sent to the Delaware County coroner to be examined.

Adventures With Purpose have recovered over 100 vehicles and have solved 19 missing-persons cases since 2019, according to their official website.