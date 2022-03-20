EXCLUSIVE : Inside A Cartel Illegal Marijuana Operation Worker Camp

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura goes inside a cartel worker camp that is used for an illegal marijuana grow operation in Northern California. Drug cartels and organized crime organizations involved in the black market cannabis industry have set up tens of thousands of illegal grow operations throughout California as seen in Daily Caller’s investigative documentary ‘Cartelville,USA’.

WATCH :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pETSQ1X_NmA

