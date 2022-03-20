University Sees Two Shootings In Two Days

Temple University saw two separate shootings within two days, leaving four people injured, according to ABC 6 Action News.

The first shooting occurred Friday around 9:30 p.m. EST outside of the Philadelphia university’s bookstore, according to a local CBS affiliate. A group of teenage boys approached a car with four female passengers and attempted to prevent them from closing their windows. After the girls pepper-sprayed the offenders, the boys opened fire on the car, hitting two 17-year-old girls, ABC 6 reported.

The girls were transported to Temple University Hospital for treatment, where they are currently in stable condition, CBS Philly reported. Police apprehended two suspects for questioning later that night, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Three Shot, Leaving One Dead And Two In Critical Condition Outside A Des Moines High School, Police Say)

Just hours later, at a party only two blocks from Temple University’s campus, a second shooting occurred. A man, allegedly angry about a car accident that had occurred earlier that night, fired at the North Philadelphia house, according to ABC 6. The shooter hit a man in the stomach and a woman in the foot, leaving the man in critical condition, ABC 6 reported. No arrests have been made in connection to this shooting.

“Since freshman year it’s definitely gotten a lot more dangerous. We’re graduating this semester so I think we’re both in agreement we’re both really ready to get out,” Temple University seniors Olivia Kortick and Madison North told FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza.

“If it doesn’t get better, it’s definitely on a bad trajectory. If it doesn’t turn around then it could definitely become more dangerous for Temple students for sure,” freshman Aja Byrd told Espinoza.